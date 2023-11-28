All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Machete located by police as four men are arrested following a report of an aggravated burglary in Belfast

Four men have been arrested following a report of an aggravated burglary in south Belfast this morning (November 28).
By Johnny McNabb
Published 28th Nov 2023, 19:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Around 10am, it was reported that a group of men forced entry to a property in the Magdala Street area.

Officers arrived within minutes and four men - aged 37, 29, 22 and 19 - were arrested at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A machete and items were located in the property and seized. No injuries were reported by the men in the property.

Most Popular
Four men have been arrested following a report of an aggravated burglary in south Belfast this morning (November 28)Four men have been arrested following a report of an aggravated burglary in south Belfast this morning (November 28)
Four men have been arrested following a report of an aggravated burglary in south Belfast this morning (November 28)

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: "This would have been a terrifying encounter for the men in this house and our officers acted quickly to bring this situation under control. Our enquiries are ongoing and the four arrested men remain in custody at this time.

"As part of our investigation, we are asking anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have any information which might assist us with our investigation, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 429 of 28/11/23.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org