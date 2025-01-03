Magherafelt update: Further prayer meetings organised for four-year-old girl after car accident
The PSNI said today that the young girl remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Police said they and other emergency services attended the scene of a serious collision in Magherafelt on Tuesday, December 31.
"A four-year-old girl, who was a pedestrian, remains in a critical condition in hospital," police said.
In a post on social media today, St Treas GFC in Ballymaguigan, Magherafelt said it is hosting a prayer meeting this weekend.
"We will be doing a Rosary...in the club tomorrow evening, Saturday at 5pm, with everyone welcome to join," it said. "If you cannot attend, please keep the family in your prayers."
Magherafelt area councillor Sean Clarke said the situation has had a deep impact on the local community.
"It is an awful situation and it is a bad time, at Christmas and New year," said the local councillor, who does not know the family personally.
"A lot of people have been badly affected by what has happened there. So we just have to give the best regards and support that we can for the child."
The young girl’s godmother said there would be another meeting today, (Friday), at in Magherafelt at 6.30pm.
"Please share and please come.
O’Donovan Rossa GAC in Magherafelt appealed on X for people to attend the meeting today.
"Please join us tomorrow (Friday) evening at 6.30pm in the Church of the Assumption Magherafelt to say a Rosary..." the club said.
At Friday lunch time, St Oliver Plunketts GAC at Greenlough, near Magherafelt, also urged people to keep praying for the young girl and her family.
The Magherafelt meeting at 6:30pm today can be viewed online here.