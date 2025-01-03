Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Further prayer meetings are being held today and tomorrow for a four-year-old Magherafelt girl who was critically injured in a car accident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI said today that the young girl remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police said they and other emergency services attended the scene of a serious collision in Magherafelt on Tuesday, December 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A four-year-old girl, who was a pedestrian, remains in a critical condition in hospital," police said.

A prayer meeting is taking place at the Church of the Assumption in Magherafelt for a four-year-old girl who was seriously hurt in a car accident. Photo: Google.

In a post on social media today, St Treas GFC in Ballymaguigan, Magherafelt said it is hosting a prayer meeting this weekend.

"We will be doing a Rosary...in the club tomorrow evening, Saturday at 5pm, with everyone welcome to join," it said. "If you cannot attend, please keep the family in your prayers."

Magherafelt area councillor Sean Clarke said the situation has had a deep impact on the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is an awful situation and it is a bad time, at Christmas and New year," said the local councillor, who does not know the family personally.

"A lot of people have been badly affected by what has happened there. So we just have to give the best regards and support that we can for the child."

The young girl’s godmother said there would be another meeting today, (Friday), at in Magherafelt at 6.30pm.

"Please share and please come.

O’Donovan Rossa GAC in Magherafelt appealed on X for people to attend the meeting today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please join us tomorrow (Friday) evening at 6.30pm in the Church of the Assumption Magherafelt to say a Rosary..." the club said.

At Friday lunch time, St Oliver Plunketts GAC at Greenlough, near Magherafelt, also urged people to keep praying for the young girl and her family.