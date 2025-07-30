Vanessa Whyte and her children, James and Sarah Rutledge, will be buried in Co Clare. Photo: St Marys Maguiresbridge Ladies GFC

​Following the church service in Fermanagh yesterday, the coffins of Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sara will be carried over 140 miles away to their final resting place in Co Clare.

The three were killed in a suspected triple murder and attempted suicide at their home in Maguiresbridge on last week.

Their Requiem Mass will take place at in Barefield, Co Clare on Saturday – in the area Vanessa grew up in as a child.

However, a Service of Removal took place in St. Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge Co Fermanagh yesterday - in the village where she lived with her two children.

(A service of removal would traditionally involve a coffin being transported to the church by family and friends, where it would often remain overnight. In Catholic churches, this would often involve a short service on arrival.)

The coffins of Vanessa, James and Sara will now be transported 140 miles to the Church Of The Immaculate Conception in Barefield, Co Clare, where they will lie ‘in repose’ together on Friday from 3pm until 7pm.

The coffins will be removed from the chapel privately on Saturday morning. They will return in a funeral cortege, for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Vanessa, James and Sara will then be laid to rest together in nearby Templemaley Cemetery.

A family notice requested that people attending all services for the trio wear "bright and cheerful colours in their memory".

The family house has been marked "strictly private at all times please".