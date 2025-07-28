Maguiresbridge shooting: Fourth person dies following shooting in Co Fermanagh

Vanessa Whyte (centre) with Sara Rutledge and James Rutledge. Family image

A fourth person has died following a shooting in Co Fermanagh on Wednesday.

Police said Ian Rutledge, 43, died following the incident in Maguiresbridge.

The agricultural contractor had been in hospital.

Vanessa Whyte, 45, a vet originally from Co Clare, her son James, 14, and daughter Sara, 13, previously died following the same incident at a property in the Drummeer Road on Wednesday morning.

Two people died at the scene, while a third died in hospital hours later.

A prayer service took place for the Ms Whyte in Barefield, Co Clare on Sunday, following a community vigil in Maguiresbridge last Friday.

A funeral service is expected to take place in Co Clare later this week.

A murder investigation was launched last week.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said last week that all four were members of the same household and all four suffered gunshot wounds.

They said then that a triple murder and attempted suicide was one line of inquiry.

On Saturday, the PSNI issued an appeal for information involving the movements of a vehicle.

They have asked anyone who saw a silver Mercedes saloon car being driven in the Clones Road area of Newtownbutler, or between Maguiresbridge and Newtownbutler, on the evening of Tuesday July 22 to call detectives on 101.

On Monday night, the PSNI said Mr Rutledge had been in hospital in a serious condition and died that evening.