A Fermanagh band has been widely praised on social media after cancelling its annual parade as a mark of respect for those bereaved in this week's shooting tragedy.

Shockwaves were sent throughout Northern Ireland on Wednesday when Vanessa Whyte and her two children James and Sara Rutledge died in a tragic shooting incident in Maguiresbridge. A male member of the family also suffering gunshot wounds remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The annual Defenders of the Rock parade was due to take place in Lisbellaw on Saturday from 8pm to 11pm, with some 35 bands, 1000 participants and around 500 supporters.

The band describes itself as a “Blood and thunder flute band from Lisbellaw, County Fermanagh” which practices weekly in Lisbellaw Orange Hall.

In a social media statement, the band explained their decision to cancel in the wake of the nearby tragedy this week – with around 100 people and counting praising their decision.

"In light of the tragic events in Maguiresbridge, Defenders of the Rock has taken the decision to cancel our annual band parade in Lisbellaw, which had been scheduled to take place this Saturday," the band said.

"We recognise that cancellation at this late stage may leave friends and supporters across the Province out of pocket, and we would respectfully appeal to transport providers who have bookings which will now be cancelled at the last moment to show compassion under these difficult circumstances.

"We are also aware that this decision will cause disappointment and disruption within the wider band fraternity. However, knowing the strength and solidarity of our community, we are confident that people will understand this was the right and compassionate course of action.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy — the bereaved, families and the emergency services who responded.

"There will be other days to parade. But in these days of mourning, respect must come first."

Almost 100 people have responded on social media so far, praising the decision.

Kelly White said: "I think this is a very fitting decision being made. We were due to attend, however, this is a beautiful show of compassion and thoughtfulness for an unimaginable tragedy

thoughts and prayers with the family and respect to the band.

Another poster added: "This is the type of Northern Ireland I want to live in."

Lynne Stynes said it was a “very respectful thing to do”. She added: “It is times like this when you are burying two kids and their mum that it makes you think. Nothing more important than our loved ones. Very respectful gesture."

Deborah Erskine MLA added her comment also: "The right decision given the very sad circumstances within the Fermanagh community. Defenders of the Rock you have shown leadership which should be followed. Everyone’s thoughts should be with those grieving and facing such difficult circumstances at this time."

DUP leader Gavin Robinson praised the decision on his own social media account.

"A compassionate decision by Defenders of the Rock Flute Band, Lisbellaw to cancel their parade this weekend following the heartbreaking events in Maguiresbridge,” he said.

"At a time of such unimaginable loss, it’s right that space is made for mourning, reflection, and respect.