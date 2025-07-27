One of the loyal orders has been praised after it cancelled parades right across Co Fermanagh today in light of last week's tragedy in the county.

Members of the The Royal Black Institution (RBI) across Fermanagh were due to take part in their annual parades to and from annual church services today but cancelled them out of respect, following the murders of Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sara in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday.

It is understood the parades were due to take place in Lisnaskea, Brookeborough, Irvinestown, a joint parade for Lisbellaw and Maguiresbridge, Kesh, Necarne, Letterbreen, Rosslea) and Derrygonnelly.

The news follows the decision by the Defenders of the Rock Flute band to cancel their annual parade on Saturday evening. The annual parade was due to take place in Lisbellaw with some 35 bands, 1,000 participants and around 500 supporters.

The RBI parades - to and from the churches - were also called off out of respect, however the church services did proceed without the parades.

A source in the RBP told the News Letter: "Basically word came down from County Grand Royal Black Chapter on Thursday to all Preceptories in the County and it was agreed by every member it was the right thing to do, as a mark of respect.

"All parades would be cancelled, there were seven due to go ahead in Fermanagh alone. The actual church services went ahead as they normally do with Sir Knights attending and wearing their Collarettes, but of course there were no parades or bands. Prayers for the bereaved families of the tragedy were said at all the church services."

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine MLA said the decision to cancel the parades was "a respectful and dignified response to the tragic events in Maguiresbridge".

She added: "The sense of shock and deep loss is felt right across our community. At this time, everyone is holding this family and the wider Maguiresbridge community in their thoughts and prayers.

"This follows the decision by the Defenders of the Rock Flute band to cancel their annual parade on Saturday evening, another heartfelt gesture which speaks to the unity and compassion shown by people throughout Fermanagh in recent days. The whole community is united in grief.”

TUV Culture Spokesman Councillor Matthew Warwick also praised the loyal order.

“Once again, the Loyal Orders have demonstrated that they are at the heart of local communities, showing compassion, generosity, and respect to their neighbours—regardless of community background," he said.

"This stands in stark contrast to the narrative that some in the media have sought to promote this summer, despite there being no evidence to support their claims."

“The Royal Black Institution has always placed Christianity at its core, and this weekend’s decision is a clear confirmation of that.”

On Friday might hundreds of people gathered for a community vigil in memory of Vanessa and her children.

The vigil was organised by a community group and held at the primary school, Maguiresbridge Primary School, where James and Sara previously attended.

A book of condolence, set up next to a framed photo of the family and surrounded by white flowers and candles, was also opened at the school.

The principal of Maguiresbridge Primary School, Honor Irvine, described both James and Sara as popular pupils who loved sport.

“I’m a teaching principal so I taught them both for two years,” she told the PA news agency.

“James was full of fun, always laughing, loved to get a laugh, loved to be outdoors.

“Sara was the same. Sara loved outdoors, bit of a tomboy, and the two of them got on very well, (had) lots of friends and were very popular in school.”

She described their mother Vanessa, who was a member of the parents’ support group which organised fundraisers for the school, as “full of life”, and a “roll up your sleeves, get the job done” type of person.

She said the vigil, facilitated by the school, offered a place for the community to grieve together.

“It’s been lovely to hear people who knew Vanessa and knew Sara and knew James, talking about them and sharing memories,” she said.

“For the community, its a place to mourn together and to support and comfort each other.”

She said the family were “much loved” and would “live on in our memories at Maguiresbridge Primary School for many, many years to come”.

“It’s hard to put it into words to be honest, we’re just heartbroken. And I don’t think it has sunk in, it will be the days and weeks ahead when we realise the tragic loss that has happened in this community,” she added.

The vigil was organised by the Village Rural Development Association to give people an opportunity to “come together and support each other at this difficult time”.

“This is an opportunity for our village to stand together in the face of such grief,” it said in a statement on social media.

Flowers, teddy bears and an Arsenal football top with written notes have been laid close to scene of the incident in Drummeer Road.