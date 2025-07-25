​​A sombre mood hung over Co Fermanagh today as people from right across the community tried to come to terms a shooting tragedy which claimed the lives of a mother and her two children.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​On Wednesday Department of Agriculture vet Vanessa Whyte (45), who was originally from Co Clare, and her two children, Enniskillen Royal Grammar School pupils, James (14) and Sara (13), were killed at Drummeer Road in Maguiresbridge.

Flowers, teddy bears and an Arsenal top with written notes have been left on the road, which remains closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man from the same household is in hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say a triple murder and attempted suicide is a line of inquiry.

​A book of condolence was opened in Maguiresbirdge for Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sara. Picture: Jonathan Porter, PressEye

On Thursday night a minute's silence was held at the meeting of Fermnagh and Omagh District Council in memory of the deceased.

This morning Enniskillen Royal Grammar School opened its doors to support pupils and staff.

The Dean of St Macartan’s Cathedral, Rev Kenneth Hall, was present to provide "a listening ear” in what he said was a “sombre” atmosphere. He heard pupils tell of plans they had for the future with James and Sara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Overall I would say about forty children attended during the morning,” he added.

​DUP leader Gavin Robinson signed the book of condolence today. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Principal Elizabeth Armstrong said “a good number” of pupils, staff and parents came in “to share together their memories of James and Sara as lively, kind and warm hearted pupils who enjoyed life inside and outside the classroom”.

“Both of them excelled academically and in the sporting arena: Sara was a member of the netball team, James played cricket and both were active in their local GAA club. Their love of fun and their sense of loyalty to their friends were evident in the pupils’ tributes to them.”

The school pastoral staff and the Education Authority Critical Incident team provided support, which they will continue to offer in coming weeks, she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 11am a book of condolences opened at Maguiresbridge Primary School, where principal Mrs Irvine said James and Sara had been “very popular”.

​Flowers, cuddly toys and notes left close to the scene of the shootings. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"They had very good friends across both sides of the community in Maguiresbridge,” she told Cool FM. “Our thoughts and prayers are very much with those young people who perhaps for the first time are experiencing grief – and in such tragic circumstances.” Local churches had opened their doors for young people, she noted.

James and Sara’s former teacher, Miss Hadden, added: “They were the life and soul of our school, of my class. Academically, really talented children. They excelled at sport, any sport, you name it they could play it at a very high level.”

Sonya Smith is Deputy Chair of Maguiresbridge Community Development Association, which organised the book of condolences and the vigil. She lived only a mile away from Vanessa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was a good, hard working girl, a lovely person, and very committed to the children,” she said. “She was always running around bringing them everywhere.” She described James and Sara as "quiet, good country children".

Ms Smith also recounted another tragedy in the area which had been brought back to people's memories.

In 2017 her friend and ex-colleague Connie Leonard (51) was stabbed to death by ex-partner Paedar Phair, who also stabbed Connie’s son Conor, before taking his own life.

"It really does bring us right back to what we went through with Connie - that was just unbelievable then as well,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP leader Gavin Robinson signed the book of condolence in Maguiresbridge, which he said allows people "to come and to pay their respects and to indicate the personal sorrow that they feel and the deep tragedy that has impacted on this local community, and to talk with individuals inside".

He added that during the visit "we could hear very clearly the deep affection that they had for James and Sarah and their mother, Vanessa."

Large crowds were expected at the vigil at the Primary School today at 7pm. It is understood that members of the local Orange lodge and GAA clubs were working marshal the event