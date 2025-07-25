Maguiresbridge shootings: Together in sorrow for vigil and book of condolence for Vanessa Whyte, James and Sara Rutledge
On Wednesday Department of Agriculture vet Vanessa Whyte (45), who was originally from Co Clare, and her two children, Enniskillen Royal Grammar School pupils, James (14) and Sara (13), were killed at Drummeer Road in Maguiresbridge.
Flowers, teddy bears and an Arsenal top with written notes have been left on the road, which remains closed.
A man from the same household is in hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say a triple murder and attempted suicide is a line of inquiry.
On Thursday night a minute's silence was held at the meeting of Fermnagh and Omagh District Council in memory of the deceased.
This morning Enniskillen Royal Grammar School opened its doors to support pupils and staff.
The Dean of St Macartan’s Cathedral, Rev Kenneth Hall, was present to provide "a listening ear” in what he said was a “sombre” atmosphere. He heard pupils tell of plans they had for the future with James and Sara.
"Overall I would say about forty children attended during the morning,” he added.
Principal Elizabeth Armstrong said “a good number” of pupils, staff and parents came in “to share together their memories of James and Sara as lively, kind and warm hearted pupils who enjoyed life inside and outside the classroom”.
“Both of them excelled academically and in the sporting arena: Sara was a member of the netball team, James played cricket and both were active in their local GAA club. Their love of fun and their sense of loyalty to their friends were evident in the pupils’ tributes to them.”
The school pastoral staff and the Education Authority Critical Incident team provided support, which they will continue to offer in coming weeks, she added.
At 11am a book of condolences opened at Maguiresbridge Primary School, where principal Mrs Irvine said James and Sara had been “very popular”.
"They had very good friends across both sides of the community in Maguiresbridge,” she told Cool FM. “Our thoughts and prayers are very much with those young people who perhaps for the first time are experiencing grief – and in such tragic circumstances.” Local churches had opened their doors for young people, she noted.
James and Sara’s former teacher, Miss Hadden, added: “They were the life and soul of our school, of my class. Academically, really talented children. They excelled at sport, any sport, you name it they could play it at a very high level.”
Sonya Smith is Deputy Chair of Maguiresbridge Community Development Association, which organised the book of condolences and the vigil. She lived only a mile away from Vanessa.
"She was a good, hard working girl, a lovely person, and very committed to the children,” she said. “She was always running around bringing them everywhere.” She described James and Sara as "quiet, good country children".
Ms Smith also recounted another tragedy in the area which had been brought back to people's memories.
In 2017 her friend and ex-colleague Connie Leonard (51) was stabbed to death by ex-partner Paedar Phair, who also stabbed Connie’s son Conor, before taking his own life.
"It really does bring us right back to what we went through with Connie - that was just unbelievable then as well,” she said.
DUP leader Gavin Robinson signed the book of condolence in Maguiresbridge, which he said allows people "to come and to pay their respects and to indicate the personal sorrow that they feel and the deep tragedy that has impacted on this local community, and to talk with individuals inside".
He added that during the visit "we could hear very clearly the deep affection that they had for James and Sarah and their mother, Vanessa."
Large crowds were expected at the vigil at the Primary School today at 7pm. It is understood that members of the local Orange lodge and GAA clubs were working marshal the event
The Royal Black Institution has cancelled all parades to and from church in Fermanagh this Sunday, but the services themselves will go ahead.