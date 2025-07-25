Maguresbridge shootings: Ladies Gaelic team pays tribute to Vanessa Whyte and Sara and James Rutledge - 'a trio that was always by each other's side'

By Philip Bradfield
Published 25th Jul 2025, 12:50 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 13:03 BST
A Fermanagh Gaelic football team that is mourning an "incomprehensible loss" said that a mother and two children killed in a shooting this week were "a trio that was always by each other’s side".

Department of Agriculture vet Vanessa Whyte (45) and her children, James (14) and Sara Rutledge (13), both pupils at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, died after a shooting incident in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday.

A fourth person, a man who was a member of the same household, remains in a serious condition in hospital, also suffering gunshot wounds.

In a statement on social media today, St Marys Maguiresbridge Ladies GFC paid tribute to Vanessa, Sara and James and their unique contributions to gaelic sports and the club.

St Marys Maguiresbridge Ladies GFC has paid tribute to Sara and James Rutledge (pictured here in a younger photo) and their mother Vanessa Whyte. Photo: St Marys Maguiresbridge Ladies GFCplaceholder image
"It is with profound sadness that we announce the devastating loss of our underage player Sara, alongside her dear brother James and devoted mother Vanessa," they said.

"Our entire club community is heartbroken.

"Sara was a truly special member of our club family. Her coaches remember her as quiet yet full of life, exceptionally well-mannered, and always dedicated.

"While committed and determined on the field, Sara carried herself with gentle grace off it.

St Marys Maguiresbridge Ladies GFC paid a heartfelt tribute to Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sarah Rutledge. Photo: St Marys Maguiresbridge Ladies GFCplaceholder image
“Her journey with us included many successful seasons and cherished memories, including that special underage trip to Croke Park in 2022."

The club described James as "a loving big brother" whose dedication to the club matched his sister's.

"Always her biggest supporter on the sidelines, he'd only miss her games when hurling called - a passion that ran deep through their household," it said,

"Watching over them both was Vanessa, their devoted mother. More than just a parent on the sideline, she became everyone's friend.

A young Sara Rutledge celebrates with her team. Photo: St Marys Maguiresbridge Ladies GFCplaceholder image
"Her enthusiasm for the game matched only by the immense pride she took in her children.

"The ultimate organizer who kept everything running smoothly, she brought joy and laughter with her witty banner comments and fascinating veterinary stories.

"No sideline was ever quite as bright as when Vanessa was there.

"A trio that was always by each other’s side.

James was 'a loving big brother' to Sara whose dedication to the club matched his sister's. Photo: St Marys Maguiresbridge Ladies GFCplaceholder image
"The St Mary's Maguiresbridge family will forever hold these precious memories close as we mourn this incomprehensible loss.

"Our deepest condolences go to their extended wider families and loved ones.

"In the days ahead, our club will be working closely with the Well Being Team to support our players, coaches, parents, and members through this difficult time.

"All club activities are suspended until further notice."

