A Fermanagh Gaelic football team that is mourning an "incomprehensible loss" said that a mother and two children killed in a shooting this week were "a trio that was always by each other’s side".

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Department of Agriculture vet Vanessa Whyte (45) and her children, James (14) and Sara Rutledge (13), both pupils at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, died after a shooting incident in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday.

A fourth person, a man who was a member of the same household, remains in a serious condition in hospital, also suffering gunshot wounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on social media today, St Marys Maguiresbridge Ladies GFC paid tribute to Vanessa, Sara and James and their unique contributions to gaelic sports and the club.

St Marys Maguiresbridge Ladies GFC has paid tribute to Sara and James Rutledge (pictured here in a younger photo) and their mother Vanessa Whyte. Photo: St Marys Maguiresbridge Ladies GFC

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the devastating loss of our underage player Sara, alongside her dear brother James and devoted mother Vanessa," they said.

"Our entire club community is heartbroken.

"Sara was a truly special member of our club family. Her coaches remember her as quiet yet full of life, exceptionally well-mannered, and always dedicated.

"While committed and determined on the field, Sara carried herself with gentle grace off it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Marys Maguiresbridge Ladies GFC paid a heartfelt tribute to Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sarah Rutledge. Photo: St Marys Maguiresbridge Ladies GFC

“Her journey with us included many successful seasons and cherished memories, including that special underage trip to Croke Park in 2022."

The club described James as "a loving big brother" whose dedication to the club matched his sister's.

"Always her biggest supporter on the sidelines, he'd only miss her games when hurling called - a passion that ran deep through their household," it said,

"Watching over them both was Vanessa, their devoted mother. More than just a parent on the sideline, she became everyone's friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A young Sara Rutledge celebrates with her team. Photo: St Marys Maguiresbridge Ladies GFC

"Her enthusiasm for the game matched only by the immense pride she took in her children.

"The ultimate organizer who kept everything running smoothly, she brought joy and laughter with her witty banner comments and fascinating veterinary stories.

"No sideline was ever quite as bright as when Vanessa was there.

"A trio that was always by each other’s side.

James was 'a loving big brother' to Sara whose dedication to the club matched his sister's. Photo: St Marys Maguiresbridge Ladies GFC

"The St Mary's Maguiresbridge family will forever hold these precious memories close as we mourn this incomprehensible loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our deepest condolences go to their extended wider families and loved ones.

"In the days ahead, our club will be working closely with the Well Being Team to support our players, coaches, parents, and members through this difficult time.