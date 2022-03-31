Major development in Roy Reynolds murder investigation
Police investigating the murder of Newtownabbey man Roy Reynolds on Monday have charged two suspects.
Mr Reynolds’ body was recovered early on Monday morning from the North Woodburn Reservoir in Carrickfergus.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder later the same morning after police stopped a car in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey.
On Thursday evening, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Major Investigation Team detectives investigating the murder of 54-year-old Roy Reynolds in the early hours of Monday 28 March, have charged two men.
“A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and a 68-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender.
“They are expected to appear before Laganside Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 1 April.
“A 48-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”