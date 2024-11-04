Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday night many cars were diverted into the car park of a major business in the town centre where they were checked over by enforcement staff from the Driver Vehicle Agency (DVA).

One eye witness said that there appeared to be checkpoints at most of the main roads in and out of the town at around 10pm.

The PSNI told the News Letter it was a joint operation intended to "help keep everyone safe on the roads".

Constable Moorhead, from the Banbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Road safety is vitally important and we want to ensure local drivers are aware of the law and what is expected. The responsibility is on motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and comply with current legislation and this was a good opportunity to highlight this.

"A number of vehicles were stopped and checked during the operation. The operation went really well and we will continue to work with our partner agencies to do everything in our power to make the roads safer for everyone.

"As the weather gets colder and wetter, our roads become more dangerous. It is the driver's responsibility to ensure that the vehicle is roadworthy. This includes fully working lights and electrics, tyres in good condition with sufficient tread, and the overall condition of the motor vehicle.