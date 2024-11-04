Major operation by PSNI and DVA enforcement staff in Banbridge
On Sunday night many cars were diverted into the car park of a major business in the town centre where they were checked over by enforcement staff from the Driver Vehicle Agency (DVA).
One eye witness said that there appeared to be checkpoints at most of the main roads in and out of the town at around 10pm.
The PSNI told the News Letter it was a joint operation intended to "help keep everyone safe on the roads".
Constable Moorhead, from the Banbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Road safety is vitally important and we want to ensure local drivers are aware of the law and what is expected. The responsibility is on motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and comply with current legislation and this was a good opportunity to highlight this.
"A number of vehicles were stopped and checked during the operation. The operation went really well and we will continue to work with our partner agencies to do everything in our power to make the roads safer for everyone.
"As the weather gets colder and wetter, our roads become more dangerous. It is the driver's responsibility to ensure that the vehicle is roadworthy. This includes fully working lights and electrics, tyres in good condition with sufficient tread, and the overall condition of the motor vehicle.
We will continue to conduct vehicle checkpoints and enforce road safety issues throughout the winter period."