Major operation off Co Wexford coast continues Tanaiste Micheal Martin has said

A helicopter from the Irish Coast Guard hovers above a stranded boat off the coast of Blackwater, Wexford. A major multi-agency operation is underway off the coast of Wexford after a boat ran aground on Monday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mr Martin said there has been strong co-operation across a number of agencies.

The Defence Forces, garda units and the Irish Coast Guard are involved.

A garda drug unit is involved and two people are assisting investigators with their inquiries, it is understood.

The Irish Coast Guard said it received a distress call from a vessel in difficulty off the coast of Co. Wexford at approximately 22:10 on Sunday evening.

Waterford-based Coast Guard helicopter R117, and Rosslare RNLI were tasked to the scene where a fishing vessel was aground on a sandbank off the coast of Blackwater, Co Wexford.

After attempts to tow the vessel were unsuccessful, the casualties were successfully winched from the vessel.

Both R117 and the Rosslare RNLI were subsequently stood down.

On Monday evening, a spokeswoman said gardai were engaged in a "live operation".

The Defence Forces described its response as ongoing.

Speaking about the operation as he arrived for a cabinet meeting at Government Buildings in Dublin, Mr Martin said: "I have been briefed in terms of a multi-agency operation.

"It is still ongoing so it is not right or proper of me to comment any further or speculate on it.