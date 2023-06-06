Make a splash with your local fire fighting heroes this weekend by joining the national car wash

On Saturday, June 10, trainee firefighters from NIFRS will be on hand to make your car sparkle, with all donations received contributing towards The Fire Fighters Charity, a non-profit who provide support and rehabilitation to the fire and rescue community.

Hosted across the United Kingdom, Northern Irish locals can take their car to the NIFRS Learning & Development Centre, Boucher Crescent in the heart of Belfast to be washed, benefitting from the cleanliness of your vehicle and being for a great cause.

Firefighting is a life-threatening career that can often be dangerous, stressful and traumatic, sometimes leaving injured firefighters unable to work for months.

Fireman washing a car

Dealing with life or death situations every day also takes its toll emotionally too, with a recent rise in mental health problems amongst the front-line force leading to increased attention in helping workers recuperate after a hard day’s work.

The Fire Fighters Charity has been supporting the fire services community for 75 years, starting by supporting bereaved families of firefighters killed during the Blitz before evolving into a modern-day service that provides life enhancing health and wellbeing support to the whole fire community.

The Fire Fighters Charity is here for every one of the UK’s both serving and retired members of fire and rescue staff as well as their families, a tailored package that no other organisation can provide.

Firmly established on the fire and rescue service calendar, the National Car Wash is the Charity's largest national fundraising event of the year.

Firemen washing a car

As well as being a fun and popular fundraising event for the kids who get to check out the array of equipment, the Car Wash also gives firefighters the unique opportunity to share vital community safety advice with a large cross-section of their community.

Chief Executive of The Fire Fighters Charity, Dr Jill Tolfrey, said: “The National Car Wash provides a vital source of income for the Charity, as well as being a fun and popular event.

“It costs £8.5 million a year to keep The Fire Fighters Charity running – and with no regular government funding, we rely completely on your donations and goodwill.

“You can show your support to our firefighting heroes by visiting your local fire station on Saturday 10 June – and afterwards drive away safely, in a clean car!"