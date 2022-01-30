Male dies after collision with car, police appealing for information

PSNI

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the collision to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Police received a report at approximately 1.30am that a male had been involved in a collision with a car.

“He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.”