Male dies after collision with car, police appealing for information
A male has died following a road traffic collision on the Newcastle Road in Castlewellan in the early hours of this morning, the PSNI has confirmed.
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 10:47 am
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the collision to come forward.
A spokesperson said: “Police received a report at approximately 1.30am that a male had been involved in a collision with a car.
“He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.”
“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 166 of 30/01/22”