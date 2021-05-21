Man (19) facing charges in relation to Carrickfergus disorder

A 19-year-old man is to appear in court next month on charges relating to public disorder in Carrickfergus on April 5.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 21st May 2021, 9:04 am

Detectives have charged him with a number of offences, including throwing petrol bomb, possession of fireworks without a licence, riot, possessing petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 16.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

--

