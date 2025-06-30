Man (20) arrested by PSNI in probe into an incident in which slurry was spread on a number of roads in Ballymena released on bail
A 20 year old man, arrested by officers investigating an incident in which slurry was spread on a number of roads in Ballymena on Saturday 28th June, has been released on bail.
A PSNI spokesman said that enquiries are ongoing.
Earlier the PSNI said the spreading slurry in Ballymena is being treated as a hate crime and enquiries are ongoing.
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.
He was charged with criminal damage, possession of a blade and causing material to be deposited on a road.
The PSNI appealed for anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 191 of 28/06/25.
A report can also be made on the PSNI's website or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.