Man (20) arrested by PSNI in probe into an incident in which slurry was spread on a number of roads in Ballymena released on bail

A 20 year old man, arrested by officers investigating an incident in which slurry was spread on a number of roads in Ballymena on Saturday 28th June, has been released on bail.

A PSNI spokesman said that enquiries are ongoing.

Earlier the PSNI said the spreading slurry in Ballymena is being treated as a hate crime and enquiries are ongoing.

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th June 2025 Mid and East Antrim Pride takes place in the Co. Antrim. The Ballymena parade took place with members of the LBQT for the first time in the town. The parade seen a protest against it at the bandstand in the centre of the town by religious groups. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

He was charged with criminal damage, possession of a blade and causing material to be deposited on a road.

The PSNI appealed for anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 191 of 28/06/25.