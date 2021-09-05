Man, 20, faces attempted murder charge over stabbing

A man in his 20s is due in court tommorrow following what police have described as a “stabbing incident” in west Belfast on Saturday.

By Niall Deeney
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 10:21 am
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police have charged a 20-year-old man following a stabbing incident in the Aspen Walk area of west Belfast yesterday, Saturday September 5th.

“The man has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indicatable offence.”

The spokesperson added: “He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday September 6th.

“As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”