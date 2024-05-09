Man, 22, today extradited from Northern Ireland to Spain to stand trial for murder and being a member of an organised crime gang
According to a PSNI statement, the man is wanted to stand trial for murder and being a member of an organised crime gang.
These offences occurred in Madrid, Spain on 23rd March 2023.
The statement adds that the man was arrested in the Craigavon area on 23rd February 2024 and extradition proceedings have completed with his extradition to Spain.
Sergeant Davey from the Police Service's International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those wanted in other jurisdictions.
"In this case, we worked closely with authorities in Spain and the National Crime Agency to arrest this subject.
"If fugitives travel to Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their previous crimes it is only a matter of time before they are arrested and brought before the extradition courts.“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”