Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit, working in partnership with Spanish authorities, have today, Thursday 9th May, extradited a 22-year-old man from Northern Ireland to Spain.

According to a PSNI statement, the man is wanted to stand trial for murder and being a member of an organised crime gang.

These offences occurred in Madrid, Spain on 23rd March 2023.

Gang attack

The statement adds that the man was arrested in the Craigavon area on 23rd February 2024 and extradition proceedings have completed with his extradition to Spain.

Sergeant Davey from the Police Service's International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those wanted in other jurisdictions.

"In this case, we worked closely with authorities in Spain and the National Crime Agency to arrest this subject.