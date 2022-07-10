Man, 25, bailed after explosives, gun and drug arrest

A 25-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of possession of explosives, a firearm and drugs has been released on bail, a police spokesperson said.
The man was arrested following a planned search of a house in the Larne area on Thursday.
A police spokesperson said: “The 25-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possession of explosives under suspicious circumstances, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
“He has since been released on bail, pending further police enquiries.”
The PSNI is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.