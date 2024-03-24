Man, 25, charged with murder of Bobbie McKee in Kilkeel

Detectives investigating the death of Bobbie McKee in Kilkeel on Thursday have charged a 25-year-old man with his murder.
By Jonathan McCambridge
Published 24th Mar 2024, 16:10 GMT
Bobbie McKee, aged in his 60s, has been remembered as a 'Christian gentleman and friend to many'. He was found dead in a house in Kilkeel on Thursday, March 21, 2024

The man has also been charged with the attempted murder of Mr McKee’s wife.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Mr McKee, 69, was found dead in a house on Newcastle Road in the Co Down town on Thursday.

His wife, also in her 60s, sustained serious head injuries in the incident and is in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “While our Major Investigation Team detectives are continuing to investigate the murder, a number of further searches are still being conducted.

“I would once again like to reassure the community that whilst the investigation is active and ongoing, we are not seeking any other suspect or suspects at this time.

“I would also like to thank them for their understanding and assistance with our enquiries throughout this very difficult time for the McKee family.”