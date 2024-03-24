Bobbie McKee, aged in his 60s, has been remembered as a 'Christian gentleman and friend to many'. He was found dead in a house in Kilkeel on Thursday, March 21, 2024

The man has also been charged with the attempted murder of Mr McKee’s wife.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr McKee, 69, was found dead in a house on Newcastle Road in the Co Down town on Thursday.

His wife, also in her 60s, sustained serious head injuries in the incident and is in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “While our Major Investigation Team detectives are continuing to investigate the murder, a number of further searches are still being conducted.

“I would once again like to reassure the community that whilst the investigation is active and ongoing, we are not seeking any other suspect or suspects at this time.