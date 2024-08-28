Man, 28, charged with murder of woman in Londonderry, Montserrat Martorell

By Philip Bradfield
Published 28th Aug 2024, 18:43 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 20:28 BST
A man has been charged with the murder of Montserrat Martorell in Londonderry.

Ms Martorell, 65, was found dead in an apartment in the city last Saturday.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder on Monday.

In addition to being charged with murder on Wednesday, the man has been charged with rape and arson with intent to endanger life.

The man is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.