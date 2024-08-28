Man, 28, charged with murder of woman in Londonderry, Montserrat Martorell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with the murder of Montserrat Martorell in Londonderry.

Ms Martorell, 65, was found dead in an apartment in the city last Saturday.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to being charged with murder on Wednesday, the man has been charged with rape and arson with intent to endanger life.