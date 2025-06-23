Man, 34, appears in court charged in relation to attack on Islamic Centre

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to an attack on the Islamic Centre in Belfast.

Jonathan Robert Bell , with an address as Chester Manor in Belfast , appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He has been charged with a number of offences including attempted arson with intent to endanger life, attempt to cause an explosion, making explosives with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.

Police previously said a viable device was thrown through a window of the centre during evening prayer on Friday.

Officers cordoned off the area and the public were encouraged to avoid it.

Asked if he understood the charges in court, Bell replied: "Yes."

Sergeant Michael Brannigan told the court he could connect the accused to the offences.

No bail application was made but Bell's solicitor from KRW Law said there were some "psychiatric concerns" during the police interview.

The solicitor asked for the accused to undergo a mental health assessment under Article 51 before he was remanded into custody.

His solicitor said it is a "very unique case and a very serious case".

He added that he anticipates there will be an application to transfer, subject to the outcome of the report, to a mental health facility.

The judge said an application for an Article 51 assessment is premature and that he would look at the matter again in two weeks.

The judge asked for a copy of his record and was told that the accused is currently on licence.