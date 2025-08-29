Man, 41, charged with murder of pensioner in Co Down

Sean Small, 84, was found dead outside his home on Slievenabrock Avenue in Newcastle on Sunday.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with the murder of pensioner found dead outside his home in Co Down .

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Small , 84, was found dead outside his home on Slievenabrock Avenue in Newcastle on Sunday.

The 41-year-old man is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Friday, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier on Thursday, police were given more time to question the man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder on Tuesday evening.

Detectives were granted a court extension of an additional 36 hours for questioning.

Previously, detectives said they were keeping an open mind in the investigation.