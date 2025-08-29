Man, 41, charged with murder of pensioner in Co Down

By Cate McCurry and Grainne Ni Aodha, PA
Published 29th Aug 2025, 07:09 BST
A 41-year-old man has been charged with the murder of pensioner found dead outside his home in Co Down .

Sean Small , 84, was found dead outside his home on Slievenabrock Avenue in Newcastle on Sunday.

The 41-year-old man is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Friday, police said.

Earlier on Thursday, police were given more time to question the man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder on Tuesday evening.

Detectives were granted a court extension of an additional 36 hours for questioning.

Previously, detectives said they were keeping an open mind in the investigation.

Mr Small had recently been released from prison after serving a sentence for sexual offences.

