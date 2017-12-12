Man (41) extradited on charges relating to murder of David Black

A 41-year-old man has been extradited from the Republic of Ireland on charges related to the murder of prison officer David Black.

It is understood the accused is suspected dissident republican Damien McLaughlin, who was arrested in Armagh on Tuesday following his extradition, police said.

He was arrested for alleged offences of aiding and abetting murder; membership of a proscribed organisation; commissioning and instigating preparatory acts of terrorism; and committing and assisting acts of terrorism.

He appeared before Armagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody until January 12, a PSNI statement said.

Tyrone man Mr McLaughlin(41), of Kilmascally Road near Ardboe, absconded from his bail address in west Belfast last November and went on the run.

He had been due to stand trial in February this year charged with aiding and abetting the murder of Mr Black.

The prison officer was gunned down on the M1 motorway near Lurgan in Co Armagh as he made his way to work at Maghaberry Prison in November 2012.

A group calling itself ‘the IRA’ claimed it carried out the murder.