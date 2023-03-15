The 42-year-old was detained in Derry on Wednesday morning by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit.

He was taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.

It follows the arrest of a 25-year-old man in Derry on Saturday and the search of land in the Creggan area of the city the following day.

Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, who was shot in Omagh after coaching a youth football team.

He was detained in connection with a claim of responsibility by the New IRA for the shooting of senior detective John Caldwell in Omagh last month.

A typed message was posted on a wall in Derry purportedly from the New IRA and claiming responsibility for Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder.

The 25-year-old suspect, who was also questioned around a hoax security alert last month close to the Brandywell stadium in Derry during a football match, was released on Sunday without charge.

Commenting on the latest arrest on Wednesday, a PSNI spokesman said: “Today’s search and arrest is in addition to a search of land in the Creggan area on Sunday 12 March, and the arrest of a 25-year-old man on Saturday March 11, in the Londonderry area.

“This activity shows our continued commitment to targeting the activities of the New IRA. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their patience and continued support and assure them that we will continue to listen to and act on any information they provide us.