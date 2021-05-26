Man, 42, is charged with terror offences after PSNI probe into Continuity IRA

He has been charged with possession of firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life, possession of articles for use in terrorism and possession of information likely to be useful to terrorists.

The suspect is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, tomorrow morning, Thursday 27 May.

The charges are in connection with the discovery of improvised explosive device in the Lough Shore Path area of Enniskillen on Wednesday, March 17.

At the time PSNI Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn confirmed that an explosive device had been found which was “small and crude, but potentially viable”.

A 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman arrested as part of the same investigation have been released following questioning.

