Man (52) handed caution as Dungannon Park assault and disorder charges are dropped

By Adam Kula
Published 16th Jul 2025, 17:15 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 17:29 BST
​A man has been handed a caution after assault and disorder charges were withdrawn – prompting an MLA to criticise the approach as too lenient.

Ahmed Khalef, 52, and of Lambfield Meadows in Dungannon, had been facing two charges of common assault and one of disorderly behaviour relating to an incident in Dungannon Park in Moygashel on April 10.

No plea was entered to the charges, and they have now all been withdrawn (at a hearing of Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on July 9).

Instead, Mr Khalef was cautioned in relation to the three counts against him.

The incident occurred in Dungannon Park, in Moygashelplaceholder image
The charges reportedly related to the pushing of two primary school pupils who were on an outing.

It has led Diana Armstrong, UUP MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, to write to the DPP “to express my deep concern” about the caution and to ask prosecutors to “consider whether the measure adequately serves the interests of justice”.

