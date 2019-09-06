Man, 58, sentenced after dogs found in ‘unbearable’ conditions

A Ballyclare man has been banned from keeping animals for 15 years after 4 dogs were found in “unbearable” conditions alongside rotting animal carcasses.

Andrew McAuley, 58, of Braepark Road, Ballyclare pleaded guilty at Laganside Magistrates Court on September 3, 2019, to causing unnecessary suffering and failure to ensure the welfare of four dogs that were in his care.

The conditions some of the dogs were kept in. Image supplied by Mid and East Antrim Council

The charges were brought against Mr McAuley by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011. He was also handed an eight month jail sentence suspended for three years and ordered to pay costs of £217.

Two dogs were found inside a car that was covered in snow in sub-zero conditions, steeped in urine, soiled with dog faeces and contained bird carcasses. Council’s animal welfare officer described the smell as “unbearable.”

A Beagle that was tied up in a confined outhouse alongside dead bird and pig carcasses was also removed. Another dog was found roaming on site. All the dogs had no access to fresh water, food and were living in poor conditions.

An application for a Disposal Order in respect of a second case involving Mr McAuley was also heard. This order was granted in respect of 17 dogs being held in the care of the council, for which new homes have now been identified with assistance of local charities.

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Animal Welfare Team said: “We are pleased with the outcome of this case. Council gives a high priority to the enforcement of the welfare of domestic pets and horses.

“We operate a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements. Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken, which may include the service of Improvement Notices, or in extreme cases, seizure of animals.

“The Council may also prosecute for offences such as in this case which I hope serves as a warning to anyone who does not take appropriate care of animals.”