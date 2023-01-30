Detective Chief Inspector Kelly said: “The man, who was arrested at Belfast City Airport on Sunday night, was arrested under the Terrorism Act and remains in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries into this incident on Friday 27th January are ongoing and I would ask anyone with information or who may be able to help with our investigation, to call detectives at Grosvenor Road on 101, quoting reference number 1696 27/01/23."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Pint of beer being pulled in a bar

This is the second arrest in connection with this incident.