Man (60) arrested under Terrorism Act in connection with criminal damage at Shankill Road bar
Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating an incident of criminal damage at a bar in the Shankill Road area of North Belfast, have arrested a 60-year-old man.
Detective Chief Inspector Kelly said: “The man, who was arrested at Belfast City Airport on Sunday night, was arrested under the Terrorism Act and remains in custody at this time.
“Our enquiries into this incident on Friday 27th January are ongoing and I would ask anyone with information or who may be able to help with our investigation, to call detectives at Grosvenor Road on 101, quoting reference number 1696 27/01/23."
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
This is the second arrest in connection with this incident.
A 59-year-old man has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.