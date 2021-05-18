Man (64) charged with rioting in north Belfast last month

psni

There were several nights of disorder in north and west Belfast with police reporting a number of officers injured.

The man faces charges is accused of rioting in the North Queen Street area on April 9.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on June 15.

A 16-year-old male has also been arrested on suspicion of throwing a petrol bomb and, on Tuesday afternoon, was still in custody.

