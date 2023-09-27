Man accused of attacking partner with Stanley knife and then chasing her from Dungannon home with a meat cleaver

Court report

​Victor Ribeiro, 50, is also accused of pursuing the woman with a meat cleaver when she fled from their home in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

Prosecutors claimed he launched the attack earlier this month as she prayed at an altar in the family property.

Ribeiro denies charges of wounding, common assault, two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in public, threats to kill and a domestic abuse offence.

Police went to his home at Springdale following a 999 call from a neighbour late at night on September 14.

Crown lawyer Iryna Kennedy said he told officers who met him outside the property “It’s me”.

Ribeiro’s partner was located in a nearby playpark, bleeding from a wound to her arm.

She claimed he had been drinking heavily and tried to make her angry, but did not allow any talking back.

As the couple began to argue the woman told him “I don’t like you any more”, the court heard.

Mrs Kennedy continued: “She said she went to a small altar they have in the house, but as she was praying he came over and kicked the chair she was sitting on.”

It was claimed that when she tried to phone police, Ribeiro produced a Stanley knife, held it to her neck as stated: “I’m going to kill you.”

The woman allegedly sustained a 4-6 inch laceration to her arm as she tried to push the blade away before escaping from the house and shouting for help.

“She said she saw (Ribeiro) coming up the street towards her with a meat cleaver,” prosecution counsel added.

The court was told that at one point a teenage girl intervened in a bid to prevent any attack.

Police recovered a meat cleaver and a Stanley knife at the scene.

Opposing Ribeiro’s application for bail, Mrs Kennedy argued that the woman was left extremely frightened by the alleged use of weapons.

A defence barrister described it as an isolated incident and stressed his client has lived in Northern Ireland for 20 years without any criminal record.

Based on those submissions, His Honour Judge Rafferty agreed to release Ribeiro on bail under strict conditions.