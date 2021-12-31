Man accused of beating nephew with iron bar over debt

Laganside Courts

James Boyd, 51, is further accused of threatening to set fire to the alleged victim’s home if the money was not handed over.

Prosecutors claimed he inflicted multiple blows after entering the house in Bangor, County Down on December 20.

Boyd, of Riverside Meadows in Ballynahinch, faces charges of aggravated burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and threats to damage property.

During a bail application Crown lawyer Fiona O’Kane said the victim was attacked as he lay on a living room sofa in his home.

“He was woken by his uncle hitting him multiple times with a galvanised iron bar, striking him around the head, torso and legs,” she contended. It was alleged that Boyd inflicted the blows and then issued a threat to his nephew.

“He said the injured party needed to pay him back for a debt, stating ‘Get me the money or I will burn the house down’,” Mrs O’Kane submitted.

The court heard vehicle number plate recognition links Boyd’s car to the area at the time of the attack.

During police interviews he provided a statement to deny the assault or being at his nephew’s home.

Defence barrister Conan Rea argued: “He has given an explanation that he was on his way to see his employer.”

But refusing Boyd’s application for bail, Mr Justice Colton cited the risk of re-offending.