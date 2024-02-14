Court report

Darren Ferguson, 35, allegedly drove a Jaguar X-Type car into the woman before crashing into two other vehicles as part of a spate of motoring offences in the Cavehill Road area.

Ferguson, of Woodland Avenue in the city, is charged with causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop or remain at the scene of an accident.

He faces further counts of driving when unfit through drink or drugs, driving while disqualified, and having no insurance.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was allegedly behind the wheel of the Jaguar which collided with the victim near a junction between the Cavehill Road and Henderson Avenue on May 22 last year.

She described hearing a loud engine noise after stepping onto the pedestrian crossing and then seeing a car speeding towards her on the wrong side of the road. The vehicle struck her before she could get out of the way and flung her to the ground.

Her hand was “cut to the bone” in the collision and she required hospital treatment for broken bones.

A witness observed the car travelling at excess speed, heard a smash and then saw the woman lying on the ground. “I have seen CCTV footage and it was quite an appalling incident where this lady has been badly injured,” an investigating detective contended.

Two men were said to have got out of the Jaguar and fled from the scene.

The same car had allegedly collided with a vehicle parked in a nearby layby, causing extensive damage and pushing it out onto the middle of the road.

Another car was also struck while stopped at traffic lights close to the scene of the hit-and-run.

Ferguson was detained a short time later in the Antrim Road area but refused to provide a sample, according to the prosecution.

He was allegedly wearing similar clothing to one of those captured on CCTV fleeing from the hit-and-run.

A renewed application for bail was opposed due to the potential risk to the public.

Defence counsel argued that Ferguson should be released from custody because of delays in the case.

She also argued that he could provide “emotional support” to his seriously ill mother.