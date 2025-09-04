Man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool victory parade pleads not guilty

Paul Doyle, 53, is charged with 31 offences relating to the incident in Water Street in the city centre just after 6pm on Monday May 26

A man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool's victory parade has pleaded not guilty to 31 offences.

Paul Doyle , 53, appeared via videolink from prison at Liverpool Crown Court for a plea hearing on Thursday.

He entered not guilty pleas to dangerous driving, affray, 18 charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and two counts of wounding with intent.

The defendant, wearing glasses and a grey T-shirt, appeared to be looking at papers as the charges were read to him.

He shook his head at points during the arraignment.

The allegations relate to 29 victims, aged between six months and 77 years.

Merseyside Police previously said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds on Water Street in the city centre just after 6pm on May 26 .