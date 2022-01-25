Man accused of making beer keg bombs given bail but stays in custody

Court report

Although District Judge Bernie Kelly granted bail to Joseph Kevin Markey at Armagh Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, the 42-year-old will not be freed as the prosecution said they intend to appeal the decision.

The PPS now have 24 hours to lodge appeal papers with the High Court as they seek to overturn Judge Kelly’s decision.

Markey, from the Tassagh Road in Keady, appeared by videolink from prison where he is on remand facing 14 charges including two counts of causing an explosion and two of attempting to cause an explosion, all with intent to endanger life, four counts of making an explosive substance under suspicious circumstances, two counts of driving while banned, two of taking a car without consent and a single charge of driving without insurance, all alleged to have been committed between March 1-26 last year.

Previous courts have heard that while police believe Markey is responsible for making the improvised explosive devices, he does not have any paramilitary links and nor has a motive for the IED’s been identified.

The charges arise following security alerts in the Castleblayney Road area of Keady, the Newtown Road area of Camlough and the Maghery Road area of Craigavon and giving evidence to the court during a contested bail application when Markey first appeared, a detective outlined that in the first incident on 12 March, a member of the public reported hearing a “loud bang” at 5am and officers discovered damage to the Castleblayney Road which was “consistent with an explosion.”

A device consisting of a beer keg, a car battery, fertiliser and diesel was also uncovered and the officer said the other three devices, one of which partially exploded, all had a similar construction.

The Detective claimed that police enquires had traced Markey to the purchase of four car batteries from Halfords in Armagh on 1 March while there were alleged sightings of Markey driving his fathers car, at the various locations at the relevant times.

A search of Markey’s home, the officer continued, uncovered “all component necessary” to make the explosive devices while Markey himself “retains the skill set” to make more devices.

In court today a police officer said there were still objections to Markey being freed but DJ Kelly said the ongoing delays had been too significant not to grant bail.

Markey was granted £500 bail with a £2,000 cash surety with conditions that he is electronically tagged, observes a curfew and is barred from alcohol.