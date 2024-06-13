Court report

​A man who allegedly issued threats in the name of the New IRA at a series of pubs in Dungiven is to be barred from the town, a High Court judge ordered today.

Michael Conwell is accused of being part of a masked group who went from bar to bar earlier this year armed with a gun and metal poles.

The 30-year-old was granted bail under strict terms which include abiding by an exclusion zone and lodging a £5,000 cash surety.

Conwell, of Lettershendony Avenue in Drumahoe, Co Londonderry faces charges of belonging to a proscribed organisation and possessing a handgun.

Prosecutors allege he was among three men who declared they were ready to take action against suspected drug dealing in order to “clean up the bars”.

The masked men were said to have entered four pubs and a GAA club in the Dungiven area on January 19 claiming to be from the New IRA.

A previous court was told police believe Conwell was “leading the charge”.

CCTV footage seized by detectives allegedly connects him to vehicles used by the masked gang.

An examination of mobile phones also links Conwell to one of his co-accused, according to the prosecution case. He denies playing any role in the incidents.

As Conwell mounted a renewed application for bail, a Crown lawyer revealed police have alerted him that he is under threat.

“He may be willing to take that risk, but there is also a risk to the public should this threat be carried out,” she submitted.

Defence barrister Sean Doherty argued that it would set a dangerous precedent if criminal organisations were allowed to “dictate” who obtains release from custody.

Counsel also stressed his client can live at an alternative address well away from the scene of the incidents.

Granting bail to Conwell, Mr Justice O’Hara confirmed: “He is excluded from Dungiven.”