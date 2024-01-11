All Sections
Man accused of murdering Chloe Mitchell in Ballymena to be questioned about other offences

​​A man accused of murdering Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell is to be questioned by police about other separate offences.
By Staff Reporter
Published 11th Jan 2024, 11:12 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 11:13 GMT
Brandon RaineyBrandon Rainey
Brandon Rainey (27), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, appeared in handcuffs in the dock at the town's Magistrates' Court on Thursday where police were granted permission to question him.

Rainey has been in custody on remand charged with murdering 21-year-old Ms Mitchell between June 2-5 last year.

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Chloe MitchellChloe Mitchell
Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in the Ballymena area.

A police officer confirmed to Thursday's Court that the PSNI wished to question Rainey "in relation to other separate offences to that to which he is presently in custody". District Judge Nigel Broderick granted the application.