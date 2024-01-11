Man accused of murdering Chloe Mitchell in Ballymena to be questioned about other offences

​​A man accused of murdering Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell is to be questioned by police about other separate offences.

Brandon Rainey

Brandon Rainey (27), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, appeared in handcuffs in the dock at the town's Magistrates' Court on Thursday where police were granted permission to question him.

Rainey has been in custody on remand charged with murdering 21-year-old Ms Mitchell between June 2-5 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Chloe Mitchell

Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in the Ballymena area.