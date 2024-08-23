Court report.

​​A man accused of taking part in a racial attack on a home in north Belfast is to be released on bail, a High Court judge ruled today.

Curtis Bell, 28, was allegedly part of a masked crowd who targeted houses on Rathlin Street earlier this month.

Men wearing balaclavas used hammers to smash windows and doors on two neighbouring properties because the residents were not from Northern Ireland, according to police.

Bell, of Fingal Street in Belfast, is charged with criminal damage to a Czech family’s home during the incident on August 6.

Mr Justice McFarland granted him bail to live with relatives well away from the scene.

Prosecutors said a PSNI helicopter monitored the attacks and directed officers on the ground as they pursued the crowd.

When Bell was stopped and arrested officers recovered a balaclava from his pocket.

During police interviews Bell denied involvement in any disorder or criminal damage to the house.

He claimed that he had just found the balaclava on the street, picked it up and put it in his pocket.

The attacks are believed to be part of the wider, racially-motivated disorder across Belfast.

Bell’s legal team argued that he has never previously been involved in any similar offending and faces only a single, disputed charge.

In court today his lawyer confirmed that an alternative proposed address has now been approved by police.

Mr Justice McFarland said: “Obviously there are concerns (about) the ongoing targeting of specific properties, be they businesses or residences.

“However, on balance I believe Mr Bell is entitled to a bail order.”