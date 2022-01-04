Man accused of sex assault on nephew

The 50-year-old defendant is accused of targeting the younger man after quizzing him about any homosexual thoughts.

He cannot be named to protect the alleged victim’s identity.

Appearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court without a lawyer, the man faces a single count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity.

He was arrested after police were alerted to events at his flat on January 1.

His nephew claimed that he drank up to 12 cans of beer before the alleged assault took place.

“He stated that his uncle put porn on the TV and then asked him if he had any homosexual thoughts,” a detective told the court.

The defendant then allegedly grabbed him and began to perform a sexual act on him.

He got up and left the property at that stage, according to police.

During interviews the accused claimed he only put porn on to annoy his nephew.

Bail was opposed because the two men live in the same part of the city.

District Judge Mark Hamill was also told the defendant is the subject of community tensions within his area.

However, Mr Hamill granted bail on conditions including a ban on entering west Belfast and finding an address approved by police.