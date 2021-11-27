Man accused of threatening Robin Swann is a keyboard warrior, court is told

Health Minister Robin Swann was left distressed and fearing for his safety after the tweets

William Hawkes, 44, allegedly posted a series of menacing tweets which left Robin Swann distressed and fearing for his safety.

Prosecution counsel indicated that some messages sent earlier this month included language too extreme to recite in open court.

But a barrister for Hawkes argued that any communications were part of his wider concern at Stormont’s response to the pandemic and its impact on the elderly.

Sean Mullan said: “This is a classic case of a keyboard warrior, venting late at night, with a bottle of wine in him mixed with his medication.”

Hawkes, of Ardmillan Crescent in Newtownards, Co Down, faces charges of threats to kill, harassment and improper use of electronic communications.

He was granted bail on conditions which include a ban on contacting the Minister or further Twitter postings about him.

Mr Swann alerted police on November 15 to a series of online messages said to involve threats towards him and his staff. One of the tweets allegedly advocated the killing of Northern Ireland’s Health Minister, the court heard.

Another stated: “Any f***** who wants to have a go at me or my parents I will rock your world. What does that mean? Well let’s find out.”

Hawkes was arrested after being identified through police systems due to previous reports in relation to Mr Swann.

Adrian Higgins, prosecuting, said the “sinister” tweets appeared within two weeks of Hawkes being put on probation for similar posts.

He told the court that further alleged messages on November 20 contained inflammatory remarks and a threat to cut off the Health Minister’s head.

Mr Swann informed police that he felt genuine fear and distress due to the volume and content of the tweets.

“The additional messages are so extreme that I would be using language I have never used in court,” Mr Higgins said.

“They are very clearly designed to cause distress and upset to a gentleman who is providing a public service.”

In a prepared statement Hawkes cited issues with anxiety, depression and a potential diagnosis of Asperger’s Syndrome.

He claimed that he has turned to alcohol to cope during the pandemic, with speculation about another lockdown raising concerns about the impact on his elderly parents.

Hawkes stressed that he never intended to act on any tweets which were not personally aimed at Mr Swann.

Opposing his application for bail, Mr Higgins argued that no conditions could prevent re-offending.

“His actions continue to cause distress and upset,” he submitted.

Emphasising that his client has never physically approached Mr Swann, Mr Mullan set out how the tweets coincided with the emergence of plans to introduce vaccine passports in Northern Ireland.

“All of this was swirling around in this man’s head,” he said.

Mr Justice Shaw held that Hawkes was entitled to express his views, but had “gone over the line” by the alleged messages.

