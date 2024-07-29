LONDON - APRIL 27: A general virew of the Scales of Justice on top of the Old Bailey on April 27, 2007 in London. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images):Old Bailey GV

​A man allegedly jumped on his girlfriend’s stomach and threatened to drown her in a bath while “off his head” on drink and drugs, the High Court heard today.

Gareth Wray is also accused of repeatedly banging the woman’s head against a window during an attack at his home in Londonderry.

A judge refused the 45-year-old’s application for bail based on concerns he poses a danger of committing further violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wray, of Cornshell Fields, denies charges of common assault, threats to kill, harassment and domestic abuse.

Prosecution counsel said the woman told police he subjected her to an unprovoked attack after they had consumed alcohol and drugs together on July 11.

“The complainant described the applicant as being ‘off his head’,” the barrister disclosed.

She claimed Wray grabbed her by the hair and banged her head off a window seven times, before pushing her onto the ground and jumping on her chest and stomach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accused then punched the woman in the face and busted her lip, police were informed.

“She stated that he was running a bath at the time and said he was going to put her in it and drown her,” counsel added.

Wray is also being prosecuted over allegations that he deliberately spat in the woman’s face during a row in May this year.

She further claimed he subjected her to 35 unwanted phone calls following that incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence barrister Chris Sherrard stressed Wray denies all of the allegations against him and should be presumed innocent.

But refusing bail, Mr Justice Humphreys said: “These allegations give rise to a very strong inference that this is a very dangerous and violent man.