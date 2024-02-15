Court report.

David Savage claims he was under duress and took the weapon onto the streets in a “cry for help”.The 29-year-old, of Cliftonville Road in the city, was arrested after police were alerted in the early hours of May 29 last year.

He had allegedly been observed standing in front of security cameras in the Hillview Road area with a suspected weapon in his arms.

Officers subsequently recovered an improvised submachine gun and rounds of ammunition. It is believed to be the first of its type ever seen in Northern Ireland, a previous court heard.

Savage faces charges of possessing an SMG-type 9mm firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, and having it in a public place without lawful authority.

During a preliminary enquiry hearing at Belfast Magistrates' Court today a Crown lawyer submitted that the defendant has a prima facie case to answer.

Savage, who appeared remotely from custody, confirmed he understood the charges but declined to give evidence or call any witnesses.

Granting the prosecution's application, Judge Alan White returned him for trial at Belfast Crown Court.Defence counsel John O'Connor argued that the accused should be released on bail at this stage.He described it as an "unusual" case involving a 3D-printed gun which has now been confirmed as capable of firing.

Referring to an account provided by Savage, the barrister said: "He went on to the street with the weapon in front of police cameras in a cry for help. He said he was under duress to store the weapon."Mr O'Connor also stressed that his client has now been detained for nearly nine months.