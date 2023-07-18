Man accused over Chloe Mitchell death in Ballymena has the charges against him withdrawn

Chloe Mitchell was last seen in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

Ryan Johnston Gordon (35), of Nursery Close, Ballymena, had been charged in relation to the period around June 2-5 this year.

The charge he had faced alleged that 'another person having committed a relevant offence, namely the murder of Chloe Mitchell contrary to common law, knowing or not believing the said other persons to be guilty of that offence or some other relevant offence, did without lawful authority or reasonable excuse an act with intent to impede his apprehension or prosecution, namely concealing evidence'.

Brandon Rainey (26), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murdering 21-year-old Chloe between June 2-5.

Gordon's case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

A prosecutor said the application was to "withdraw the charge without prejudice to proceed by way of report".

No further details were given to the court.

Following the development at court on Tuesday, a Public Prosecution Service spokesperson said: “The PPS can confirm that a charge of assisting offenders against a 35-year-old man has been withdrawn and the case against him will proceed by way of report to the PPS.

"This means that the PPS will carefully consider all the available evidence and a prosecution decision will issue in due course. The accused is not required to appear at court before that decision has been taken.

“Colleagues from the Police Service of Northern Ireland have explained this development to Chloe’s family and the family will continue to be kept informed as the case progresses.

“A charge of murder against a man remains in place. There should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice proceedings.”

At a previous court Gordon's case had been listed as a bail application but a defence lawyer said that was not going ahead on that occasion as she understood there was an objection to an address in Ballymena.

She had told that court an alternative bail address was being sought.

The earlier court had been told a possible bail application could be made on July 6.

However, at the July 6 court no bail application was made by Gordon and he had been further remanded in custody.

Brandon Rainey remains charged with murder and at a recent court his case was adjourned to August 3.

Extensive searches for Chloe Mitchell had taken place in the Ballymena area in June.

Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in the Ballymena area.