Man accused over Londonderry guns and explosives find believed to run a money-lending scheme for New IRA, court told

Court report

Prosecutors also claimed John Kelly, 43, used other vulnerable members of his own family network to move and store the arms haul.

Kelly, of Columbcille Court in the city, was arrested during a major police operation last month. Two Soviet grenade heads, plastic explosives, two electric detonators and two handguns were seized in searches of properties on September 7. Sixteen PSNI officers sustained injuries when rioting broke out at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly denies charges of possessing a firearm, ammunition and explosives with intent to endanger life.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is allegedly linked to the recovered weaponry by forensic and mobile phone evidence.

Two other members of his family have also been charged, including his 48-year-old Gerard Kelly, of Victoria Place in Londonderry. Gerard Kelly was previously described by his own lawyer as an alcoholic stooge more akin to Barney Grumble, a character from the cartoon sitcom The Simpsons.

In court today prosecution counsel said he had been drunk when the arms were seized and apparently in debt to his brother. Opposing John Kelly’s application for bail, she said: “Police believe he is the common denominator and controller of the weapons recovered. “He utilised his family network to transport and store weaponry on behalf of the New IRA.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was claimed that John Kelly orchestrated and co-ordinated events, issuing warnings to other more vulnerable relatives.

In one phone call during the searches he allegedly warned another suspect: “You know nothing, the same as me.”

According to the prosecutor he has an active association with the New IRA.

“Police believe he runs a money lending scheme on their behalf, which would fit in with him lending money to family members,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the hearing it emerged that John Kelly is now under threat from dissident republicans.

Concerns were expressed for his safety if he was released and possibly “debriefed” about the seized weapons.

Defence barrister Sean Doherty disputed the case against his client, questioning the strength of the alleged DNA link and mobile phone contact with other suspects.

Mr Doherty also urged the court to completely disregard what he described as “extremely prejudicial” allegations of paramilitary membership made without any charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a baseless assertion that this man is a member of the New IRA,” he insisted.