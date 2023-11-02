Man admits stealing 20 legs of lamb and other items from Tesco in Ballymena
Darren Moore, of Crebilly Road, also stole cooking pots and bedding.
The total value of the lamb and other items in the shoplifting raid was £534.
The incident happened on September 21 this year.
He also pleaded guilty to theft from Tesco in Ballymena on other days this year - £112 worth of alcohol on May 6; food and electrical items worth £100 on July 2; food and electrical items worth £50 on August 8; bedding worth £100 on September 8 and £100 worth of groceries on September 18.
He also failed to pay for £20 worth of fuel on September 6 and £35 worth of fuel on September 10.He was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The court heard he had a record and the case was adjourned to December 14 for a pre-sentence report.