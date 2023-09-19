Man admits trespassing at a police training facility while carrying a knife

Court report

Richard Maurice Millar (43), of Rathglynn in Antrim, pleaded guilty to having a knife 'without good reason or lawful authority' at Station Road in Antrim town on June 11 this year.

He also admitted entering as a trespasser the Steeple PSNI complex at Steeple Road on June 11.

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Sentencing has been adjourned to October 31 for a pre-sentence report.

Full details regarding the background to the case have yet to be outlined to the court.

However, the BBC's Stephen Nolan Show had recently reported a man armed with a knife gained access to a police training facility on Sunday June 11.

It was reported that a man waved a knife at two guards in a security hut before going into the complex, where he tried to access buildings. He was reported to have been there for 40 minutes.

In a statement at the time, the PSNI said it could confirm an incident had taken place at Steeple Training Estate, Antrim, on Sunday June 11.

“A criminal investigation is under way and our enquiries are ongoing. A 43-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and will appear in Antrim Court on July 25.”

The statement added: “We take the safety of our officers and staff extremely seriously and, as a result of the incident, have conducted an internal review of site security in line with existing procedure.