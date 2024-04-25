Man aged 19 released on bail following £125k drugs seizure in south Belfast
The man had been detained after PSNI officers recovered class A and class B drugs from a car in Derryvolgie Avenue, leading to a follow-up search on the Ormeau Road.
On Thursday evening, police said the suspect had been released “on police bail pending further enquiries”.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The arrest was made following a search of a car at Derryvolgie Avenue on Wednesday evening, 24th April.
"A follow up-search was then conducted at a property on the Ormeau Road. Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately £125,000 was recovered.”