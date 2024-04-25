Man aged 19 released on bail following £125k drugs seizure in south Belfast

A 19-year-old man arrested following the discovery of a drugs haul in Belfast worth around £125,000 has been released on bail.
By Mark Rainey
Published 25th Apr 2024, 20:53 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 20:54 BST
Derryvolgie Avenue Belfast - Google Image

The man had been detained after PSNI officers recovered class A and class B drugs from a car in Derryvolgie Avenue, leading to a follow-up search on the Ormeau Road.

On Thursday evening, police said the suspect had been released “on police bail pending further enquiries”.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The arrest was made following a search of a car at Derryvolgie Avenue on Wednesday evening, 24th April.

"A follow up-search was then conducted at a property on the Ormeau Road. Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately £125,000 was recovered.”