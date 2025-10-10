A 21-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision in the Cookstown area this morning, Friday 10 October.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly after 6.45am, we received a report of a collision involving a grey Seat Leon and a grey Volkswagen Bora on the Pomeroy Road.

“Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however the male driver of one of the vehicles was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A woman was also transferred to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

“The Pomeroy Road, which had been closed at its junctions with the Drum Road and Drumnacross Road, as we conducted a forensic examination, has now re-opened.