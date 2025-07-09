Man aged 21 held after assault leaves young woman in critical condition in hospital

By Adam Kula
Published 9th Jul 2025, 19:55 BST
A man is under arrest after an attack which left a woman needing critical care in hospital.

Described by police as a “serious assault,” it took place in the Brucevale Park area, not far from the Cliftonville Road and Antrim Road.

Inspector Philip McCullough said police were notified of the incident at around 4.40pm on Tuesday.

He described the victim as a “young woman,” adding that “she remains in hospital in a critical condition”.

The entrance to Brucevale Park, north Belfast (Google Maps)

He said: “A 21-year-old man was subsequently arrested in the west Belfast area on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault and criminal damage and remains in police custody at this time.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or who has CCTV or other footage that could assist with police enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1144 of 08/07/25.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

