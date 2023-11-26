Man aged 29 arrested after police searches find £20,000 worth of drugs in county Tyrone
and live on Freeview channel 276
Inspector Laird said: “Police were alerted by vehicle acting suspiciously that was travelling on the Tirquin Road shortly after 11pm on Friday evening (November 24).
“It was stopped by officers who carried out a search of the vehicle and a small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs were discovered.
“Officers then conducted a subsequent search of a property in the Omagh area and a larger quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs were seized, as well as drug-related paraphernalia and other items.
“These have all been removed for forensic examination. The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
“He has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries as the investigation continues.”
Anyone with information on the illegal supply of drugs should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/