Police have arrested a man and seized a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs, with an estimated street value of £20,000, following the search of a car and property in Omagh.

Inspector Laird said: “Police were alerted by vehicle acting suspiciously that was travelling on the Tirquin Road shortly after 11pm on Friday evening (November 24).

“It was stopped by officers who carried out a search of the vehicle and a small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs were discovered.

“Officers then conducted a subsequent search of a property in the Omagh area and a larger quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs were seized, as well as drug-related paraphernalia and other items.

Drugs seized by the PSNI following the search of a car and property in Omagh

“These have all been removed for forensic examination. The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

“He has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries as the investigation continues.”

Anyone with information on the illegal supply of drugs should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.