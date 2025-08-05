Man aged 33 charged with raft of offences after police car chase through Belfast
He is accused of offences including dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage, using a motor vehicle without insurance, and having no driving licence.
he man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
The charges are in connection with a pursuit in Belfast on Monday involving a suspected stolen red Citroen C4 car on Monday.
Officers were on patrol in the Falls Road area of Belfast when they saw a car which they believed had been reported stolen the previous day.
The Citroen “was being driven erratically and collided with a taxi, which was carrying passengers" said police, before being abandoned in the area of Donegal Quay, by the Lagan in the city centre.
Damage was also caused to two police vehicles.
The suspect was arrested a short distance away.
The PSNI had said in a statement: “Our officers dedicate themselves to the communities they serve, often at great risk to themselves. While any injury to our officers or members of the public is completely unacceptable, thankfully, on this occasion, we are not dealing with more serious consequences as a result of this reckless behaviour.
“Damage to police vehicles often requires them to be off the road for repairs, and this impacts on service delivery to the public."